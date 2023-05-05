A heartbroken Nigerian man has shared a touching video of his family living in a one-room house

In the video, the young man held a Qur'an and broke down in tears while staring at his siblings sleeping on the floor

The short video has gotten netizens emotional with many advising him to be strong for his family

A young Nigerian man has stirred emotional comments on TikTok with his recent post about his family.

The heartbroken man shared a touching video of his siblings sleeping on the floor in a one-room house.

Man shares sad video of family in 1 room

Source: TikTok

According to him, things have been bad for his family and they've been staying in a small house despite their large number.

In the video shared via his TikTok account @nitalovehassankaskadu, he revealed that they are a total of 5 siblings, all boys, living in only one room with their parents.

"I was born into this one single room. God lift me up. I want to change my family lifestyle.

"One family, a single room, five sons. Yah Allah Yah Allah", he lamented.

Social media reactions

@francamirakle1 said:

"Most of our parents failed to plan and that’s the reason we’re suffering now. You don’t have money at least having a child or two is okay."

@mohammedzara6 stated:

"Please let's contribute something for them please where are my Muslim brothers and sisters."

@light_al5 noted:

"You have taken a bold step by praying and always wake up in midnight to keep it up. God sees ur heart n the family need."

@fauziyyatmuhammad said:

"We once go through this guy. I barely sleep but alhamdulillah now we have a big house and enough rooms for."

@derah_gal wrote:

"Last week I saw one woman and her daughter sleeping on the roadside at Allen Ikeja I don't feel well till the third day I was filled with tears."

@feyisayoosidele added:

"You better thank God me and my family don stay inside 1 room some even sleep passage and we’re 9 in number with my mum and my dad making 11 hmmm."

Watch the video below:

