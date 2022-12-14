A single mother of one has expressed sadness online over not being able to find a life partner at her age

The 34-year-old lady identified as Ayishatu Adams said that her marital misfortune is getting her depressed

According to her, men do not want to have anything to do with her because they do not want to shoulder the responsibilities of another man's child

A single mother, Ayishatu Adams, has taken her search for a husband to social media.

In a sad video on TikTok, the student nurse revealed that she will be clocking 35 years old in 2023 and is still without a life partner.

She has a child. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ayishatu_adams1

Source: UGC

Ayishatu lamented that men that had approached her usually backed out as they do not want to carry the responsibilities of caring for her child.

The 34-year-old revealed that it is getting her depressed. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Will be 35 next year and still not married because I have a child.

"Any man that comes my way says he can't cater for what is not his."

Watch her video below:

Social media reactions

Abbati SK said:

"Dear he never lve or appreciate u dat is y. the right person will come and will appreciate you."

Abubakari Rahinat683 said:

''The right man and god-fearing man will locate you and there's no hurry in life. Allah is planning a special gift for you."

korkor_1992 said:

''Dear focus on child he/she is the only person dat will always be there for you."

ninobrown6577 said:

"The right man is on his way to your heart so just be patient my dear."

pashafrank765 said:

''If u are suriousy come tome to me a child is not for one person a child is blessing for every one thos they are judging u on tht way they are wrong."

zee-money said:

''Don't be depressed all d men u meet are not right one for you God will bring do right one for u."

Single lady, 40, takes her search for a husband online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who is 40 years old had lamented being single.

Posting a video on TikTok in which she looked lost in thought, the lady wrote that she is without a child or a husband.

The single lady added that she is also not in any relationship at the moment and appealed to God to come to her rescue.

"40yrs now, no child, no husband, no any relationship. Ooh God help me," she wrote on the touching video.

Source: Legit.ng