An anxious graduate decided to do things his way after tirelessly waiting for his NYSC call-up letter

While at home, the young man began to dress like a corps member in the orientation camp and shared photos on social media

Many people found his pictures hilarious, while others remarked that his type does not last in the camp when they eventually get called-up

After tirelessly waiting for his call-up letter, a Nigerian graduate began to dress like a corps member at home.

It is noteworthy that a call-up letter is a document from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) showing their state of deployment, date of reporting to the camp for the orientation exercise, officer-in-charge and address of orientation camp.

Davidson said he is tired of waiting for his call-up letter. Photo Credit: Arikology Davidson Ben

Source: Facebook

For Arikology Davidson Ben, he has started his orientation camp in his house.

In photos shared on the 'NYSC BATCH A B C 2023' group, Davidson wore white shorts on a white top and white footwear. He had a waist bag on as well.

He said he doesn't care if the body releases his call-up letter, saying he can't kill himself.

He wrote:

"NYSC if una like release our call up letters or if una like no release am, I don start my own camping for house starting from today. I can't come and kill myself."

Davidson's photos stir massive reactions

Wayne Henry Iheanacho said:

"Camp dey sweet you bah

"When you go there na exist be the next thing you go dey look for."

Okafor Tochukwu said:

"If you reach camp now you go turn to nursing father for soldiers to pity you, but dey will end up surprising you with parade under the sun or in the rain."

Goodluckest Imo said:

"Baba u never enter camp ur eye b like dis hmmm e go shock u praapraa dis kind pple na dey faint 3times b4 camp finish."

Blessing Onateh said:

"Better go with your birth certificate.

"Primary school cert.

"Waec results.

"Make sure all the years correspond.

"If not you go see shege.

"Even with all those things them go still frustrate you self."

Aminu Ahmad Indabawa said:

"See this one wey look like pensioner waiting for a call up later. As old as you're like the camp will tire you finish."

Osy Mbah said:

"Don't rush because you still have a lot to do before the white.

"To serve Nigeria is not by force until you are accepted it become by force, don't be so rusher, Sudan your self oga."

NYSC member's poorly written letter to his Abuja PPA leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the letter an NYSC member penned to his Abuja PPA had caused a stir online.

Mannir Idris sent a handwritten letter requesting to be cleared while tabling complaints about some personal issues.

His usage of English, however, left netizens in stitches. Apart from the poor punctuation evident throughout the letter, Idris' English was far below average. Spelling errors also marred the poorly put-together letter.

Source: Legit.ng