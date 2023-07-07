A video of some little children sharing a large ball of jackfruit at an orphanage has caused a frenzy online

In the clip, the happy children gathered together as an adult shared the fruit equally between them

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many gushing over the children's disciplined attitude

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A trending clip of jackfruit being served to some lovely kids at an orphanage has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the kids were first seen waiting patiently for the fruit to be cut and shared among them.

Children at an orphanage eating jackfruit Photo credit: @rosehousefoundation/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

After a while, they were seen eating the jackfruit happily with one of them catching the attention of netizens with his sweet smile.

The video has caused a buzz on social media as many people expressed their surprise and admiration for the children's disciplined behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, others spoke about the fruit, noting that it was a rare kind and they've never seen it before.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life. These kids are so grateful for the little things", Jennifer Savior commented.

The orphanage has been identified as the Rose House Foundation and netizens have taken turns to thank the owners for being keen about the kids' welfare.

Video of kids sharing jackfruit stirs reactions

usamaali1723 reacted:

“Hungry but still disciplined.”

kailani.adk reacted:

“THE BEST FRUIT EVERRR!!! So happy they got to eat some!!”

1toxic_kayli said:

“The kid's smile was everything.”

prabhdhoul commented:

“If the whole world supports them, then their poverty can be removed, that is the need of the world.”

Samannthax asked:

"What's that they are eating pls?"

jayvladjr commented:

“A lot of people don't realize how lucky they are compared to others and complain about stuff that others would love to have it's sad!! Wish any person don't have to starve.”

_pop_ z said:

“His smile has it all!”

loveglam said:

“Jack fruit is the best and you can boil the seeds or bake it and eat it. It's good for health and hair.”

l.i.g.t.h_fanpage reacted:

“Those children are blessed, and hey do not get it wrong ooo, to GOD they are eating really healthy, the bones are strong.”

Watch the video below:

Appreciative little boy at orphanage thanks helpers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have gushed over a trending video of a little boy living at an orphanage home. In a video spotted on Instagram, the little boy was seen holding a plate which he presented to some servers one after the other.

After his plate was filled with food, he went down on one knee to thank the givers before proceeding to sit on a chair. Before eating, he did not fail to say prayers and thank God for the food and the ability to eat.

The video shared on Instagram by @yahweh_children_ministries has stirred sweet reactions from netizens. While some people praised the little boy, others hailed the caregivers at the orphanage for embedding such discipline in him.

Source: Legit.ng