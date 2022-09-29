A beautiful girl who is born to a Nigerian mum and an Italian father has been seen speaking Igbo language

In nice video that has gone viral online, the pretty little girl used Igbo language to properly introduce herself

Nigerians on social media find the video very satisfying especially the fact that the mum taught her daughter her language

A pretty little girl has gone viral across social media platforms after she spoke Igbo language.

What made it interesting is that the girl is born to an Italian dad, but her mum is Nigerian.

In a video seen online, the girl used Igbo language to introduce herself nicely.

She explained that while her mother is Igbo, her father is Italian.

She was able to use the language and make jokes that has cracked the ribs of so many social media users.

When she was recording the video, her mother shouted her name, asking her to come.

She then asked her mother 'zuokwoanuike' which is translated to mean 'please rest.'

Social media reactions

@dr.chubbygideon said:

"Mama biko zukwanuike."

@alexpaulnedu said:

"Osiri mma ya ya zukwanuike. Nna you did well! Proud that you are a proud Igbo. Kudos to their parents that thought them the Igbo language. Most parents even in Igbo land thinks their children learning their native language is primitive."

Hausa man speaks Igbo perfectly in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an Hausa man was seen speaking Igbo language perfectly in a viral video.

The man spoke the language proudly with near-clear accent that made many to ask him how he learned it.

The man said his daughter is named Ngozi and that he has lived in Igbo land for many years.

Those around him in the market where he spoke were amazed by his prowess as some of them gave him cash gifts.

Social media users also praised the man after the video went viral online.

However, some people said that Igbos also learn the languages of other tribes in Nigeria.

The contended that what the man did was in no way strange.

