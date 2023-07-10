A Nigerian boy has reportedly made the sum of N14.5 million with his writing talent, which he deployed in 2021

The boy was said to have failed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, but he decided not to stay idle

According to a story shared on Twitter by Dev Tobs, the boy was said to have started publishing comic books for sale on Amazon Kindle

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian boy who could not pass his UTME in 2021 has started making a lot of money with his talent.

A viral story told on Twitter by Dev Tobs revealed that the boy is a talented writer who writes comic books.

The boy started writing comic books and publishing on Amazon. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

After he attempted UTME and was unsuccessful, he was said to have refused to give up and started using his talent fully.

Nigerian boy makes money selling his comic books on Amazon Kindle

Part of the story reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"He wrote JAMB twice with no major headway, but his folks noticed he had a flair for writing, hence his brother who’s my close pal, also a software Engineer, advised he starts hoisting the comic books he writes on this Amazon thingy, Etsy and one other one."

He has made so much money from it. According to the story, he made as much as N14.5 million. He has now relocated abroad.

"Yes, you didn’t misread, he made $19k (N14.5 million). Two years down the line today, I got news he’s moved up to Canada for his bachelor's and I couldn’t stop but feel happier."

See the story below:

Reactions as Nigerian boy makes N14.5 million within minutes

@chinny070 said:

"Sure thing, I wish I start on time but this tech isn't easy at all especially if you don't have a support system. With God and determination, all things are possible."

@thefavourigwe said:

"The Amazon thingy is called Amazon KDP and yes people make a whole lot of money uploading comics, novels, activity books (coloring, puzzles) etc... Different kinds of books basically."

@ebenofere commented:

"This is beautiful. You can make anything out of yourself if you really want it. Where there is a will, there is a way."

Lady relocates to UTME after failing JAMB-UTME

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who failed her UTME in 2013 relocated abroad to study.

The lady ended up getting married to an Oyinbo man who she met online while in the Philipines.

She has now given birth to two children. Nigerians who saw her story congratulated her.

Source: Legit.ng