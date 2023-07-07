A smart student, Bill, devised a way to avoid paying high accommodation rent close to Berkeley University, so he opted for flights

Instead of living in San Francisco where accommodation is not affordable, he flew three times a week from Los Angeles

Nigerians who read the story of how Bill never missed any class by taking 238 flights said he could not try such in their country

A money-conscious man called Bill has shared how he took flights to Berkeley University three times a week during his master's degree so that he could save up on rent.

Having noticed that the rent in San Francisco was higher than what he was paying back in Los Angeles, he tried to avoid such expenses and opted for plane rides, USA Today reports.

Nigerians said Bill could pull it off because the US had a working system. Photo source: Daily Mail, Diesel Plus

Source: UGC

High rent in San Francisco

Speaking with the media, the graduate revealed that he took 238 flights during his degree programme, which cost him $5,592.66 (N4,297,959.21).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Despite his unusual commute to school, Bill's story surprised people because he never missed classes. He added that despite his excitement about getting admission into the school, he didn't want to forgo his cheap LA apartment.

Bill never missed a class

Even after ensuring his classes were arranged for three days a week, Bill stated that he still had to wake up at 3:30 am daily to meet up with classes. He most times got back home at midnight, Daily Mail reports.

When the news got to Twitter, below was what Nigerians had to say about it:

@UgooAgbams said:

"Are they trying to tell us that, flight ticket for 238 flight is cheaper than house rent for the years of his studies? This doesn't look commendable."

FinPlanKaluAja1 said:

"Yes, thats what I am telling you. Google rent in Cali where his school is."

@damondezo said:

"In a system where everyone understands their job and does it to perfection, the opportunities are endless."

@JudeFeranmi said:

"The kind of competition in the aviation industry in the US is so crazy. This makes absolute sense."

@_spirit_coder said:

"Well, Nigerian airlines would have frustrated him. He will miss 220/238 of the flights."

Nigerian man bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student who was very brilliant bagged a first-class degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsuka.

The student identified on Twitter as @alexifyco studied Geoinformatics and Surveying in the school.

Nigerian students in Canada sing and dance

In other news, Aa Nigerian lady, @reemymira0, a student abroad, shared a video that captured the moment she and others performed Ellupee song at the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada.

Some ladies in matching outfits danced and sang as the crowd joined them. As they shouted "Ellupee!" the crowd chorused "74!" as a response.

Source: Legit.ng