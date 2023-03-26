Nigerian students at the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada made a lovely performance as they sang "Ellupee"

The whole crowd in front of some ladies dancing on the stage erupted in joy as they engaged in a call-and-response performance

Many TikTokers who watched the video online said they put it on repeat as they could not get enough of it

A Nigerian lady, @reemymira0, who is a student abroad, has shared a video that captured the moment she and others performed Ellupee song at the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada.

In the video, some ladies in matching outfits danced and sang as the crowd joined them. As they shouted "Eluppee!", the crowd chorused "74!" as a response.

Many people expressed joy as they sang.



Stuudents danced to Obi Kererenke song

The audience was pumped with singing "Obi Kererenke.". The whole place turned into an atmosphere of joy. It was as if everybody had been waiting all along for the song.

Many people in the comment section said that Nigerians are happy people wherever they may find themselves.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Tomato said:

"Imagine when obi is declared winner everywhere go burst."

@PASCHAL A. O said:

"Who else watch this more than once while smiling?"

@lamide said:

"Nigerians are happy people please. I just love the cruise."

@Ella style said:

"We love you people God bless and protect you people till when Nigeria will be fine again."

@olive eno said:

"Uk nor see thier mates. Boredom wan kill me."

@nativemoney2022 said:

"Peter obi no win but we are still celebrating him,chai what a great love obident family all the way."

@mercypendo5 said:

"As obedient we supposed the follow ourselves back oo ellu pppp."

@adelajasamson said:

"Obi World wide."

@Queen Sassy said:

"Peter obi is a global star."

@Victor said:

"Obi has become a conscious ideology living inside the people. Super Dope."

@Wúràọlá said:

"They killed it!"

Abroad school that pays students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman with the handle @qsgreenland shared a video of a technical college in Greenland, which is in North America, where education is free.

According to her, students get paid every month to study there. During her interview, she spoke to a student, Pele, learning to be a blacksmith whose course duration is four years.

The woman added that despite the fact that the Technical College of Greenland makes learning lucrative, they do not have enough students.

