A hilarious video on social media captures some children mimicking their mother's behaviour at home

The woman revealed that her children unexpectedly decided to act the way she does whenever she's pregnant

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many advising the mother to enrol them in a film academy

A hilarious video of a woman's three children mimicking her pregnancy behaviour has kept netizens in stitches.

The woman, identified as @puffydesh on TikTok, shared a video of her children acting out how she has been behaving during her pregnancy.

Funny children mimic their mother's pregnancy behaviour Photo credit: @puffydesh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the children behaved as if they were throwing up like their mother, making her laugh so hard.

She wrote:

"My kids mimicking how I have been all through this pregnancy, always throwing up. Wait till the end."

Reactions as children mimic their mother's pregnancy behaviour

The video has sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many finding it very hilarious.

@BaibyStasia said:

“The small one took it personal."

@Evelyn reacted:

“Them don see you finish.”

@@tracy_joe reacted:

“So pleasing to watch.”

@SMITHFIELDGROOMINGCOMPLEX said:

“See this little one o.”

@Valerie commented:

“Bless them.”

@s.p.makeover stated:

"Micheal is like sebi you want to replace me with a new baby."

@tinusnazzy added:

"Archive this for their future wives."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng