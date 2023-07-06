Social media users have reacted to a photo of a sacrifice form reportedly belonging to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

The form spelled out about six categories faithfuls can make financial sacrifices in as regards the church's project

While many made jokes about the material, others criticised the popular worship center over the sacrifice form

An emerging photo of an alleged RCCG sacrifice form belonging to Region 14 has sent social media users into a frenzy.

A copy of the 2016 material was shared on Facebook by linguist, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro II, who found it hilarious.

The form had six categories of sacrifice types. Photo Credit: Brett Coomer, Facebook/Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro II

The form offered faithfuls six categories they could make financial sacrifices in, with varying prices attached, regarding the church's project.

Apart from the six categories, a notice after the categories listed explained that one can sacrifice a house, cars, land and other things.

It is not clear what the church project was at the time the form was used. At the bottom of the form are spaces for name, phone number and redemption date for the sacrifices.

People react to the RCCG sacrifice form

Robert Nneka Faithful said:

"I have been a redeemed members for d past 25 years... This is never in our doctrine.. there is what we call sacrificial giving.. without options or instructions.

"This branch is just doing dia own terms.. and it very wrong."

Kingsley Uche said:

"Kai... E be like say na that next level sacrifice I go bring come oohh, the type osibanjo and buhari sacrificed in 2019."

Nwobodo Ifeyinwa Loretta said:

"Allow people to do what works for them... if there's a word called "sacrifice" then people must be doing it...we all sacrifice though it varies."

Ikem Eric Ikeagwu said:

"Some pastors de make me laugh.

"Why can’t you ask God to bless you directly ? Why must it be members that will do all these for you while you’ll ask us to go to God in prayers?"

Chris Chukwu said:

"Giving anything willingly attracts blessings. Nobody persuades me to give, I give because I usually receive miraculously."

Vivian Sylvanus said:

"What is churches turning into? I don’t blame my girlfriend that told me she prefer praying at home than going to church."

Oguh Paulinus Louismary said:

"One can also sacrifice his wife as a "Aja hotel bed" this is criminality. Meanwhile, the people of God are falling yakata under the influence of abragadabra."

