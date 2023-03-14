Pastor Adeboye, the RCCG general overseer, has revealed that those who are making life miserable for Nigerians will soon be punished

The cleric recalled his earlier prediction that some balloons would soon burst on some powerful who are hell-bend to make the common man's life miserable in Nigeria

He disclosed that he was waiting for the ballons to burst on the powerful people as he maintained that anyone attempting to stop the spread of the gospel would be eaten up by worms

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), has revealed that some powerful persons are making life miserable for the common man, but God's wrath is coming upon them soon

According to The Cable, the cleric, in a sermon on Sunday, March 12, said some people in powerful positions are causing havoc and making life difficult for ordinary Nigerians.

Pastor Adeboye said God is ready to punish those making life difficult for Nigerians Photo Credit: Pastor E.A. Adeboye

What Pastor Adeboye said about 2023

He lamented that some people in the position of authority set out to make life difficult for the common man in Nigeria.

The man of God recalled earlier this year, "the Almighty God said that some balloons will burst.”

Adeboye added that he was in waithood to see the balloons burst as some people are hell-bent in making the common man's life miserable.

Daddy G.O. added that these people are powerful and are in positions where they can wreak havoc on the people of Nigeria.

His statement reads in part:

“They are using that power to make the common man miserable. Some balloons need to burst. By the time God finished with Nebuchadnezzar, he knew who was the most high God”.

According to Adeboye, worms are prepared to eat those who are set out to stop the spread of the gospel.

ACADIP accepts Pastor Adeboye's challenge to preach in Mosque

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, a popular Islamic cleric and founder of ACADIP, has expressed his readiness to accept the challenge by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of RCCG.

Earlier, Adeboye disclosed that he was looking forward to the day an Imam would allow him to use the Mosque on a Sunday for preaching.

Reacting to the comment by Adeboye, Adepoju expressed his readiness to make his gathering available for the cleric on the condition that he would be allowed to use the RCCG platform to preach on a Friday.

