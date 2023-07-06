A video of Oyinbo people learning how to greet in Yoruba has become very popular online

The Oyinbo people were copying the woman who was showing them how to greet

They were standing up while some Nigerian elders, wearing Yoruba clothes, sat down and saw the Oyinbo people bow down to greet them

They appeared excited and moved by the cultural exchange. Photo credit: @khemiostic_alaga

Source: TikTok

Oyimbos learn how to greet in Yoruba

They were standing up in a row while a group of Nigerian elders, dressed in colourful and traditional Yoruba outfits, sat down on chairs and watched with amusement as the Oyinbos bent their knees and lowered their heads to greet them in Yoruba.

Many social media users who watched the video said they loved it and indicated that they enjoyed seeing the cultural exchange.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the videos of Oyinbos learning how to greet in Yoruba

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the Oyinbos learning how to greet in Yoruba below:

@OfficialWesman reacted:

"No be my Client be that."

@KennyFrosh said:

"Imagine your client tell you his going too wedding and he send you pic in yourba outfit."

@User4707700830529 wrote:

"Wahala for who doesn't understand Yoruba."

@shollbabe commemted:

"I love my Yoruba culture."

@abiodunyusufoduna also commented:

"Yoruba culture is the best in Nigeria."

@Bola12rin:

"Make you don cause problem, you nah make them wise abi."

@Temitayoy:

"Yoruba culture is the best."

@bollyjay:

"Clients wey Dey scratch card for person, he reach your turn you make an your in-law."

@olajumokeomotayo6:

"They're very excited proudly Yoruba."

@Iyawa:

"It is there demonstration for me."

Source: Legit.ng