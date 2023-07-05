A video showing oyinbo people taking part in Yoruba ritual ceremonies with drums and dancers has become very popular online

The Oyinbo people were wearing Yoruba clothes and moving to the rhythms of the drummers

Many people said they enjoyed watching the video and wondered if there were any foreigners who had Yoruba ancestry

An intriguing video that captured Oyinbo people participating in Yoruba ritual ceremonies with drums and dancers has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok.

The video showed the Oyinbo participants wearing colourful Yoruba outfits and matching their steps to the lively beats of the drummers.

The oyinbos had drummers and dancers dressed in Yoruba attire. Photo credit: @babalawoifab

Oyinbos in Yoruba attire

Many viewers expressed their admiration and curiosity about the video and wondered if there were any foreigners who had a connection to the Yoruba culture and heritage.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the oyinbos below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of the Oyinbo people dressed in Yoruba clothes below:

@osehtarawally2 reacted:

"That's how they first came as friends and learn all our secret 2nd time it was with big Guns and war plane now we don't even have our own writn system."

@MiriamSanz said:

"See we they open door for themagain???why??????"

@user4748488448 wrote:

"Seriously I love this Yoruba to the world."

@oluwajuwondouble commented:

"Argentina, Brazil Cuba, like five countries do Yoruba speak Yoruba and do their culture."

@aaronadeola also commented:

"Yoruba people una don finish una don show them all your power."

@charles37484884:

"One thing about yoruba is its enduring culture. Despite many years of separation they still remain connected."

Source: Legit.ng