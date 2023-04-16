A lovely video which surfaced on popular app, TikTok, has melted the hearts of many who came across the clip

The viral clip showed a young black man dancing with his lovely oyinbo lover dressed in a school uniform

The video has stirred massive reactions from many who cheered them on and gushed over their love

An adorable video of two interracial lovebirds dancing sweetly in the streets has gone viral online.

Dressed in school uniform, the duo danced in a choreographed manner and even whined their waists.

Oyinbo lady dances with her man Photo credit: @jaymondy

At one point, the Oyinbo lady tried to leave the scene but her man subtly dragged her back to showcase her moves.

Netizens reacted to the clip with many gushing over their love and wishing to experience being in an interracial relationship. The clip was shared on TikTok by @jaymondy.

Social media reactions

@treeonaa said:

"Ima tell my children that this is the real High School Musical."

@beckyandpatch1995 stated:

"Make that girl your wife now."

@joycewesseh2 wrote:

"Thanks for holding her back, the dance is not over yet, where's she going to?"

@trev.d.samuels said:

"Could just see the pure joy in what they doing, good memories when they get old, show kids."

@awonderland617 commented:

"And then the rest was history lol. make sure yall have this video to show ur grandkids one day."

@_everlizaaa added:

"Lmaooo not people saying they should get married and they are already together. Sooo cute."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo man dances to cultural song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man was recently spotted participating in a cultural dance competition with a Nigerian man. In an adorable video on the internet, the duo were seen dancing to an Igbo song playing in the background.

They both danced and shook their waists and some people, especially whites, gathered at the scene to cheer them on. While some Nigerians applauded the duo generally, some others channeled their praises to the oyinbo man noting that he got pretty good dance moves.

@Joanne.c80 said: "Went to a Nigerian wedding yesterday first time since I came back from living in Nigeria 5 years ago. I miss Nigeria. Glad to see you sharing. How come people abroad can dance our cultural dance,but I cannot despite the fact that I grew up in Nigeria.i need to go spend a year in the village."

