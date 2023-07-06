Man who moved abroad impressed a director of an international office with his Google cloud skills and achievements

He received a job offer from the director, who recognized his talent and potential

He advised young people to learn online skills that can change their lives and avoid skill deficit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A man who moved to a foreign country for personal reasons shared his inspiring story of how he impressed a director of an international office with his skills and achievements.

He revealed that he had won some Google swags for solving Google cloud challenges in 2019, which he wore when he went to the office for documentation.

He shares what he did differently that made him employable. Photo credit: @unkleayo

Source: Twitter

Director impressed with resume

The director noticed his resume and his swag, and asked him if he had plans of going back to his home country soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said that there were several science and ICT organizations that would appreciate talents like him, and suggested that he should consider going back.

The tech expert said that he was glad that his strategy from five years ago worked.

Life changing skills

He explained that he had invested in learning online skills that had the potential to change his life, and that he had perfected them in less than eight months.

He also advised young people in their 20s to avoid having a skill deficit, which would make them unemployable.

He concluded by saying that the world is changing fast, and that they should wake up and smell the coffee.

Find the tweet about the Nigerian tech expert below

Man earning N507,000 in Nigeria applies for bigger job in UK, gets it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has received a job offer of N1.4 million per month while still living in Nigeria.

The man applied for the job while still working and earning N507,000 per month in Nigeria.

In an anonymous message he sent to @AfamDeluxo, the man said he is still considering whether to take the UK job or to remain in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng