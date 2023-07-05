A video of a hardworking man combing artificial hairs at a factory has caused a buzz on the TikTok app

A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing a captivating video at his workplace.

The dedicated hustler who works at a hair production factory showed off himself on duty.

In the video shared via his official TikTok account @dkandoowni5, he was seen combing artificial hair extensions with full concentration.

Although he didn't mention the name of the company he works for, experienced netizens made guesses via the comments section.

Some others who worked at hair factories claimed that the job was stressful and they wasted their time doing it.

Reactions as worker shares video at hair factory

@utility_01 said:

"Xpression Agege. Omo I almost died that year."

@teerush1994 commented:

"Omoh only few can relate, Xpression no easy."

@bardeyjorharborlaley said:

"Xpression Agege or Darling Ikeja. That work no be here. I still dey dream how I dey comb and balance the fibre."

@bami2213 wrote:

"Lush hair omo no be small job."

@toluwani1344 said:

"Hmmm xpression, That comb scars still dey my hand."

@aeesha724 said:

"Bushe boys. Xpression agege those years tough for machine dept but we thank God for life."

@teerush1994 wrote:

"Na four years plus I use brush this work, he no easy my brother, the money small and them go still day treat us like slaves."

@holluwamercy wrote:

"Omo, na this stage them comot me for this job. No be small Job ooh."

@joemua2 commented:

"This work took away 7 good years away from my life. Factory workers dey try sha."

@oyinadeomoshola added:

"This one is even okay, go and try lush hair company heat will finish you. The work is fcking hard. Stand till morning till 5pm."

@haappy_ness said:

"This work na die have done it before ontop 1200 daily."

Watch the video below:

Young boy working at hair salon trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing a young boy who works as a hairstylist has impressed a lot of TikTokers. The impressive video of the talented stylist was posted on the platform on Thursday, December 12, by a user known as Diamond.

The short clip, lasting just seconds, captures the boy carefully weaving the hair of a beautiful young lady. From how he moved his fingers in the video, it was clear that the boy learned very well.

His braiding is so neat that the girl's cornrows are clearly visible, while the braided parts look astonishing. His talent has attracted the attention of other TikTokers who stormed the comment section with their praise.

