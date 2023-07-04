A poultry farmer has broken down in tears after unfortunately losing about 100 birds in her farm

A Nigerian woman, Ella Ada, who runs a poultry farm has cried out on social media after all her birds died.

The woman, with the handle @ella_ada3 on TikTok, shared a video of herself crying and expressing her pain.

In the video, she lamented that she has no idea where to start or what to do next.

She blamed the death of the birds on a human, stating that it will not be well with the person who killed her birds.

According to her, her birds were healthy before she left, only to come back to find them all dead.

The woman said she has been running her poultry business for four years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

She said that the highest number of birds she has ever lost before this incident was ten.

Speaking further, she mentioned that she has lost a lot of money as a result of the incident as she spent a lot of money buying food for the birds, only for them to die.

Reactions as poultry farmer loses 100 birds

Netizens have sympathized with the woman with many people offering words of encouragement and support.

@normalmadam said:

“Take heart my dear God will see you through.”

@user4317981576607 ofor said:

“The lord is your strength.”

@victorgold845 commented:

“So sorry dear.”

@estherechikwu reacted:

“Sorry my sister.”

@peacengozi6 said:

“Nne take it easy okay it is well.”

@udehjames713 said:

“It's painful so sorry.”

@Akwaeze Mercy said:

“This is one big challenge in poultry business, so Sorry dear.”

@light house outreach reacted:

“Wicked world, only God knows who did this to her, is evident that is somebody that did this. is well with you.”

@PROSPERSUCCESSMILDRED said:

“Sorry my dear. put it in ur mind that in business field anything can happen.”

Wife uses her husband's money to start poultry business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @sasha_mac_reality, has gone online to show the poultry business she started from the money her husband gave her to buy hair.

One day her husband asked her if she needed anything and she told him she wanted a bone straight. After some weeks, the woman reminded him and he gave her N360,000 for the hair. The woman said that when she was going to take N195,000 out of the money to buy the bone straight, she had a second thought and saw that it was frivolous spending.

While thinking of business ideas, a YouTube page she stumbled on taught her about the poultry business and that was how she started. In a video she shared on TikTok, the woman showed people the poultry and how her chickens have grown big. She is waiting to cash out on the business come December.

