A very wise Nigerian lady said that when her husband gave her the sum of N360,000 for hair, she thought twice about it

In looking for business ideas, a YouTube page taught her about the poultry business and she invested the sum into it

Many people who saw how her business was doing after a few months she started praised her to the high heavens

A Nigerian lady, @sasha_mac_reality, has gone online to show the poultry business she started from the money her husband gave her to buy hair.

One day her husband asked her if she needed anything and she told him she wanted a bone straight. After some weeks, the woman reminded him and he gave her N360,000 for the hair.

Many people praised the woman as they prayed for her poultry business. Photo source: TikTok/@sasha_mac_reality

Lady with good business idea

The woman said that when she was going to take N195,000 out of the money to buy the bone straight, she had a second thought and saw that it was frivolous spending.

While thinking of business ideas, a YouTube page she stumbled on taught her about the poultry business and that was how she started.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the woman showed people the poultry and how her chickens have grown big. She is waiting to cash out on the business come December.

Watch the video below:

user1991513114833 said:

"Your husband is blessed. you get sense."

user191398855739 said:

"Bone straight for hair wey don over correct."

Esther Iyanam said:

"Na better investment ooo."

omodano said:

"Person wey get too much sense. Your husband is blessed. No be prayer o. A man who has you is blessed automatically."

nomzyesther said:

"More grace and ur business must flourish in Jesus name Amen!"

Tony Ufuah said:

"Woman of wisdom Almighty God bless you and your hassle abundantly."

echezona708 said:

"Very nice on like other people that only depend from their husband to give them money for hair I love this."

