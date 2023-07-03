Nigerian female masseur, Joyc Ifeoma, has done over 36 hours in her quest to set a new massage Guinness World Record

The young lady had earlier announced her intention to do 72 hours marathon massage in Lekki, Lagos

Emerging videos show a tired Joyc taking water and stretching after massaging over 40 people non-stop

After doing over 36 hours of massage for more than 40 people, Joyc Ifeoma looked visibly tired.

TikTok influencer, Esiaga, at the venue of the massage marathon in Lekki, Lagos shared a video of Joyc being given water to drink, noting that she was feeling sleepy.

Joyc Ifeoma has massaged over 40 people. Photo Credit: @the_esiaga

Source: TikTok

Joyc is on a quest to do 72 hours of massage non-stop as she looks to enter the Guinness Book of Records for a unique feat.

Esiaga shared videos of people entertaining the masseur at the venue as she massaged. Some wore Marvel movie characters outfits, Captain America and Thor, as they performed for Joyc.

Mixed reactions have trailed the videos.

Watch the video below:

Masseur Joyc's attempt stirs reactions

Yulen Zuwaira said:

"I thought this one was just joke hahahahaha naija pple."

just_goaway5 said:

"1 yoruba geh go soon say she wan massage 100 pple."

Ezekiel said:

"Why are you doing as if u don't no that DEO in on 150 hours of cook-athon. u and her dey beef."

Hendrixagambi said:

"So which power she come get remain take dey massage, because massage has to do wit ascertain pressure."

hugoboss said:

"Person with sense, see she engage on another record. tomorrow one witch, will start marathon race on massage."

Emperor Okoronkwo said:

"Yes oooo go girl ,my God will give u strength ❤ to achieve it..love u."

Joshua young said:

"Una shaa wan tear GWR book, GWR enter the wrong country nah now everybody go bring their talents."

I’m viola said:

"Abeg hope say she apply to them before doing this challenge make Guinness no say them no give am go ahead o."

Joyc wants to massage different people for 72 hours non-stop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Joyc had disclosed her intent to do a massage marathon for 72 hours.

Joyc announced on Instagram that she would be attempting to massage people for 72 hours in Lekki, Lagos on July 1.

According to her, the record has not been set by anybody. The masseur appealed to Nigerians for support and urged people to also grace the physical location of her massage record-setting attempt.

Source: Legit.ng