A Nigerian man who was happy to see Portable driving in his Brabus screamed the musician's name at night

As the zazu master neared when he was, the young Nigerian man wondered if Portable would wait a bit

The popular musician horned as he acknowledged many people who hailed him as he drove on the street

A young Nigerian man who saw Portable drive by in his Brabus on his street was so excited to see him. He hailed him.

As he (@bigmos_01) saw the musician approaching at night, he spoke about whether the musician would stop briefly.

The young man was happy to see Portable. Photo source: @bigmos_01, Instagram/@portablebaeby

Source: TikTok

Portable's Brabus on the street

Portable was so humble to acknowledge the man as he shouted his name. He honked his Brabus' horn in response.

The man described the Zazu star as his "beloved neighbour". Many people on the street shouted when they sighted him in his Brabus.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

atmmachine@ said:

"TikTok no get voice note I for tell him something."

Rhoteemee said:

"Weyre no geh AC."

PABLO said:

"Brabus horn like Caterpillar Horn."

TIMY said:

"See brabus b horn."

ChiefmmaduabuchiDennis joked about Portable's Brabus:

"Upgrade Mazda at ur own risk."

Otunbagma1 said:

"Which one you get."

Source: Legit.ng