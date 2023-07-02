A video of a lady grooving energetically to Asake’s tune Lonely at the Top has become a hit on TikTok

A captivating video of a lady shaking her body joyfully to the catchy beats of Asake’s hit song Lonely at the Top has gone viral on TikTok.

The lady who looked like she was having the time of her life with some impressive waist dance moves had a radiant smile and a sparkling energy that revealed how much she loved the song with all her heart.

Lady's sweet dance gets positive nods. Photo credit: @momoririoluwa

Source: TikTok

Video of lady dancing to Asake's Lonely at the Top

The lady danced with such fervour and enthusiasm that many people were mesmerized by her performance and could not help but to shower her with compliments and admiration.

Many social media users who watched the video commented that they loved her dance moves and thanked her for making the video.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 8000 likes with more than fifty comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the radiant lady dancing below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction about the dancing lady below:

@Shakyraa reacted:

"Me waiting patiently so as to sing loud and scream for wetin you love oh no be wetin i love."

@EmmyBaller said:

"Omoh you too kill this song with your steps... love it."

@edumoore wrote:

"She's kiling it."

@User8116225830669 commented:

"Agba stepper"

@Jackoliver

"I can't stop watching this."

@TimothyIfesanmi also commented:

"That feeling when you listen to the song."

@bashir:

"Seriously these guy na boss i fit hear these song like 100 times a day e no go tire me."

@Liyäh:

"Nice. Pls a tutorial of how u did scarf, I have but doesnt know how to Use it o."

@Diceairboy:

"If I No follow you make I bend."

@mayorgeee:

"l swear give them."

@MorenikejiOA:

"Fine girl,i was the one that greeted in the bus on our way to ilorin."

