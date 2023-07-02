A young Nigerian lady, Joy, has shared the WhatsApp messages she sent to Davido's pregnant side chick, Anita Brown as she begged netizens to pray for her

Joy appealed to Anita to adopt and take her to the United States, adding that she doesn't mind being the model's housegirl

Mixed reactions have trailed the young lady's request to Anita as many thought she also wants the singer's attention

A Nigerian lady, Joy, left netizens in stitches as she made public the WhatsApp messages she sent to Davido's pregnant side chick, Anita Brown.

Anita's phone number had leaked on social media after she shared Davido's and this may be how Joy came across it.

Joy begged Anita Brown to adopt her. Photo Credit: Mhiz Joy, Twitter/@ninatheeelite

In the shared chat, Joy urged Anita to forget about her pregnancy matter with Davido and adopt her.

The lady added that she doesn't mind being Anita's housegirl in the United States and used crying emojis in a bid to drive home her appeal.

Posting the chat on Facebook, Joy wrote:

"I just beg Anita Davido to come and adopt me‍♀️ i need ur prayers for her to adopt me please guys pray for me‍♀️ i pray she reply my chat U guys should pray for me as am about to leave this country please don't wish me bad oo na new month be this biko."

It is however not clear if the said messages were actually sent to Anita.

Netizens react to Joy's messages to Anita Brown

Kinghenry Aluta said

"Abiiiiii you wan take style join the pregnancy a thon race,I come in peace."

Npc Love said:

"Dey play

"Please not with Anita.

"As for me eee am not going to pray for you .

"On your own."

Ogechi Ominyi said:

"Go back, delete those messages and rewrite with correct English ... Then we can pray for you my dear."

Christian Chibuike said:

"Shey na same u gals Dey shout.

"He’s not my spec ???

"Why are you the running away from your father ."

Kizito Ife said:

"America dey hungry.... Dey play, just dey play cus we die here. Aunty you're going nowhere."

