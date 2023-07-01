Davido’s alleged French baby mama, Ivanna Bay, has continued to spark reactions online with videos of events going on in Portugal

Recall that Legit.ng broke the news that Ivanna Bay arrived in Portugal shortly after the singer was spotted in the country

The Francophone model apparently graced the DMW boss’s show, courtesy of Afro Nation, as she shared lively moments of the good time she had there

Davido’s alleged French baby mama, Ivanna Bay, is having a good time in Portugal.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido’s French pregnant side chick Ivanna Bay was spotted in Portugal as the singer arrived in the country to headline third day of Afro Nations.

Davido's French baby mama attends singer's concert in Portugal amid pregnancy scandal Credit: @ivannabay @davido



In a new development, the Francophone beauty buzzed the internet again with videos of herself at Davido’s just concluded concert.

Ivanna could be seen singing the DMW boss’ Aye song, word for word.



Davido’s alleged French baby mama at his concert sparks reactions

Netizens tried to figure out what might be playing between them as they lashed out at the situation. See their comments:

teeto__olayeni:

"Davido steadily giving these babies serious girlfriend vibes not just knack. Because their audacity be alarming. Na them sabi o."

instantafrik:

"I say it again that women no get spec, nah poor man dem Dey set limit for many girls still dey that place wey dey pray to nack David and get belle for am unto all this drama ."

phunmibie:

"I knew they’ve shut her up with money."

bt_apparel:

"Davido don enter this one this one pass Goliath ."

mriykeoflondon:

"Funny enough, how pregnancy rumours made these ladies famous . Trust me yeah, Davido is a born king. NO CAP, regardless."

goodluckjenifer:

"She came from her country to Portugal just to video him and prove a point but I feel he already bought ticket for her before the whole saga..and she still came this woman no get Shame."

