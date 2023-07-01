A Nigerian chef is on the verge of breaking Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record from Ondo State

Chef Deo is a Nigerian chef who is passionate about cooking and breaking records.

She is currently attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, by cooking for 150 hours non-stop.

Chef Deo graduated from Cotonou. Photo credit: @deocookathon

Source: TikTok

She hopes to inspire other young chefs and showcase the diversity of Nigerian cuisine.

Legit.ng compiles five quick things to know about the Ondo Chef below:

01. Real name

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chef Deo’s real name is Adeyeye Adeola. She is a graduate of ESAE University, Cotonou.

02.Cookathon at Ondo

She started her cook-a-thon on Friday, June 30, 2023, at TMF Lounge and Bar, Ile Oluji, Ondo state. She plans to end it on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

03.Live streaming

She is streaming her cook-a-thon live on TikTok.

Over 1k netizens are watching her as she cooks various dishes with the help of an assistant.

04.Set for history

She aims to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The current record holder is Hilda Baci, who cooked for 135 hours in May 2023.

05.Mixed reception

She has received mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Some are cheering her on, while others are criticising her for trying to take the record from Hilda Baci so soon.

Ondo Chef Deo streams her 150 Hour cook-a-thon on TikTok live, over 1k people join to watch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chef Deo is on a course to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual and surpass Hilda's feat, with her 150 hours cook-a-thon.

From the timer seen on her live stream on TikTok, Legit.ng observed that Chef Deo has cooked for 15 hours. Like Hilda Baci, Chef Deo is being helped in the kitchen by an assistant who is also on an apron and head cover like her.

Popular Nigerian songs could be heard playing in the background at her Ondo cook-a-thon venue.

Source: Legit.ng