A 43-year-old man from Sokoto State, Yunusa Ahmad, has revealed how he divorced his second wife and sent his first wife and four children back to his hometown due to the economic hardship in the country.

Ahmad, who sells electrical appliances under a big umbrella at the Warri Main Market in Delta State, told Saturday Tribune that he had been living in Warri for about three years, but could no longer cope with the high cost of living.

Man said he divorced his wife due to economic hardship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“I was married to two women, but because of the situation of things in the country, I had to let go of one of them."

He said his second wife, whom he divorced, did not have any child for him and was not angry with his decision.

“She understood the situation we were in,” he said.

He said his first wife, who had four children for him, also agreed to return to Sokoto with their children, where he believed things were better.

He said:

“Managing the one remaining also became difficult, too, so I had to send her with our four children back home. It’s easier to survive there than here."

Ahmad lamented that his business had been affected by the fuel price increase and the low patronage from customers.

In his words:

“Before, there was a lot of profits in the business because things were cheaper, but that is no longer the case. What you can get for N2,000 and sell at the rate of N3, 000 before, you can’t even get it for the sales price again because the cost of things has increased."

Ahmed said he was not planning to marry any other woman or bring his family back to Warri until the economy improved.

“I’m managing this business and hoping for better days,” he said.

