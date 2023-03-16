A new bride was recently asked to cook and turn 'fufu' to fulfil traditional marital rites on her wedding day

In the video, the beautiful bride stood among other women to take charge of a big pot of 'fufu' with a long spatula

The happy bride turned it energetically to the surprise of the women who shouted and praised her for a job well done

A lovely video shared on TikTok shows a new bride showing off her cooking skills on her wedding day.

Dressed in her wedding dress, the bride was taken to the kitchen and asked to prove her strength in domestic chores.

New bride asked to cook Photo Credit: @prettysummy054

Source: TikTok

In the video, she stood amid other women who watched her diligently to make their assessments.

She was also asked to turn a pot of fufu (pounded yam or cassava) that was placed in front of her.

This act was to fulfil traditionally some marital rites. She collected the spatula, and to the surprise of everyone present, she turned the fufu very energetically until the women shouted and praised her for doing a nice job.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who aired their opinion of such marital rites.

Social media reactions

@Big-Ola said:

"I go fail na only Noddle I fit prepare."

@Marah wrote:

"My husband go just cover eye cus I go shame d shamer dat spatula even big pass my hand."

@Hamdiya Inusah added:

"I won’t do it if they don’t believe I can cook they should leave me be."

@Z. commented:

"Me trying to prove to my future husband that I’m the one for me."

@Avans Gloria replied:

"So na so i go disappoint my husband family...it's only pap I can make o."

@Zara Chiza Okere reacted:

"Na only pasta I sabi cook that means them go gather beat me that day."

@ANIKE wrote:

"How I go explain say Na only water I fit boil."

@mhizwurahormowunm said:

"So if na like this dem dey take enter husband house I no go get husband cause na only water I fit boil."

@kiki added:

"I go just fall inside."

@b_zizah reacted:

"Na so them dey take marry wife nobody tell me so na to remain single be dat oo."

@Ayeni Eniola Victoria replied:

"Am very sorry if this is the test sope otilo ni o."

@mhizbenue wrote:

"That spatula sef big pass me both me and the food go reach ground one time."

@ogenyi8 said:

"Me I no dey do this test. My future husband knows what I can do behind closed doors and that’s enough for him."

Watch the video below:

