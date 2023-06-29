A trending video shared on the TikTok app captures a Nigerian lady looking so dashing in a short gown

The jovial lady shared the video to reveal the reaction of her colleagues whenever she wears gown to work

Social media users have penned down their thoughts about the video with many commenting on her perfect body shape

A curvy Nigerian lady has shared a video of her colleagues getting excited at work after she arrived in a short gown.

The TikTok user with the handle @alexmkzz shared a hilarious video to reveal the way her colleagues react whenever she rocks a gown to work.

Lady with fine shape wears fitted short gown to work Photo credit: @alexmkzz/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, they all screamed in awe while one of her male colleagues went to the extent of shaking his waist in front of her.

The lady who has a curvy shape wore a fitted gown which brought out her curves. She paired it with a Jean jacket and heels.

The video has since gone viral on social media with many netizens commending her beauty and perfect body stature.

Reactions as curvy lady rocks fitted gown to work

@Favour girl reacted:

“So cute.”

@jonah888 added:

"Pls turn your back sis let's see you."

@Jason wrote:

"Stop screaming you're making her shy."

@TL said:

“You are so fine.”

@fedora commented:

“Why u sev go fine like this.”

@Queen M reacted:

“Too hot.”

@Jennifer Anso commented:

“Them see asss na.”

Watch the video below:

