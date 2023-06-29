A video showing a group of women attempting a waist wiggling challenge has gone viral on TikTok

The challenge involved wiggling their waists so much that the balls attached to their balls would come off, but only one woman managed to do it

The others failed to wiggle their waists enough to release the balls, which made the video hilarious

One woman did remarkably well in the waist shaking competition. Photo credit: @mc_lynchrez Source: TikTok

Ladies participate in waist shaking competition

The rest of them struggled to wiggle their waists enough to release the balls, which resulted in a funny and entertaining video that amused many viewers.

Many social media users who watched the video could not help but laugh at the attempt of other women who could not shake their waist to get the balls to move out.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments.

Find the video about the women shaking waist below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the women participating in the waist shaking challenge below:

@KofoworolaBecca reacted:

"Laughing every time I see the lady on white."

@Tiwalolatolulope said:

"The lady on white pass shake o this one na E dey Shooku Shooku. she is the real vibe sha."

@tyto wrote:

"The lady on white is me."

@AriyoAdedoyin'

"This is fun to watch."

@Userpeecharles commented:

"Is the jumping of the woman on white for me."

@adeosunfikayo also commented:

"Abeg na pepper I dey chop oo."

@Junk_rift:

"The lady on white Sha na vibe."

