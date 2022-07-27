A 3-year-old little boy identified as Motirolaoluwa Emmanuel has gone viral over his amazing drumming talent

In an interview with LegitTV, Emmanuel's father spoke about his son's passion for music and how it started

According to his father, Emmanuel began to show his love for music when he was only a few months old and currently, he drums so well

Motirolaoluwa Emmanuel is a 3-year-old drummer who has received accolades over his love and passion for music.

During an exciting interview with Legit TV, the little boy opened up on how and where he learnt to become a drummer.

He said he presently drums in school and in church as well. Church members love seeing him drum because his amazing talent inspires them.

According to Motirolaoluwa's father, Rotimi, his son started showing off his talent since he was a few months old.

Rotimi said as a baby, his son used to feel excited and remain calm whenever a music is being played close to him.

As early as 5 months, his love for music began to grow more and the little baby began to practice drumming.

Mr Rotimi Emmanuel further disclosed that he is not the type of father who would hide his son's talent, so he decided to allow him exercise his rare gift by playing drums in churches and in school all by himself.

Presently, the little boy is 3 year old and now drums better than his father; a fact which Mr Rotimi publicly attested to during the interview.

Nigerians hail 3-year-old drummer

Rex Moni said:

"The child is talented and good. He needs a sponsorer to grow."

Yoonsoo Gong stated:

"This boy might be among the late drummers in the world who decided to come back and fulfill is desire,he keep saying I was 4 years old when I was sleeping and I know how to drum ️. indeed the father really know who is boy want to become in life that's why he allow him in time.indeed this is not the first life of this boy."

Samuel Swizzy reacted:

"The boy is smart and I see good potential in him that’s if Nigeria situation no finish him."

Silver Egbedi wrote:

"Dis is catch dem young, Wat a dad can do, a son does better,gud for d son who watches while dad is on it,kudos to d boy."

Idara Okokon noted:

"This one is a born drummer. I love parents who push their kids in the direction of their passion."

