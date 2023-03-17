A little boy with a high level of talent has amazed people with his drumming skills in a viral Tiktok video

In the clip, the little kid was accurately hitting all the right notes to produce the sounds required for Nigeria's national anthem

The boy did not break a sweat due to his immense talent as he was able to take his eyes away from the drum without making a mistake

The video of a little boy who was wearing a school uniform and drumming brilliantly has emerged on Tiktok.

The little boy's hand held two sticks which he used successively to make brilliant sounds that came out perfectly.

Little boy drums like a pro effortlessly. Photo credit: @prettygold12340 Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

Other than the other school mate who held the drum on his behalf as it is typical of many primary schools in Nigeria, the kid had no further support producing a sound of the national anthem.

Kid drums like a pro

It was a moment of real surprise for many Tiktok users who reacted to the clip.

Many social media who watched applauded the talent of the little boy which has now became viral on Tiktok.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 5000 likes and 100 comments on Tiktok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Vincent Halycole reacted:

"Davido comman carry your drummer boy."

@Erharuyi David said:

"this one use e mama Belle play drum."

@kendra's Exclusive Boutique commented:

"this one na granddaughter, so impressive."

@PABLOBETHEL said:

"good. The boy too get talent."

@yettylove reacted:

"God bless you kid."

@Abdul-Azeez Habeeb reacted:

"wow u are doing well bro."

@MUFASA also said:

"someone should pls tell him our hero past are still h here. kudos for u my son."

@Dorcas commented:

"OMO nah our heroes still Dey lead us o00 and nah the people wey our heroes fight against still Dey rule us oo."

@pastorugbemkelvin said:

"this boy js great. God bless you Boy"

Little boy with 'fire' hands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that we are all born with unique talents, and gifts, and these skills usually manifest at a tender age.

This little Nigerian boy unarguably has what it takes to take over the music world with the modern drum set.

A video showed him playing the drum set with poise and expertise like a pro. He made music through his drumming, as all who listened knew it wasn't just noise but beautiful sounds from a musically inclined drummer.

Source: Legit.ng