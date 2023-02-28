An incredible video of a young talented Nigerian boy playing the drum set like a professional has gone viral

The young boy was spotted in a trending video playing the set with such talent, poise and expertise

His drumming skills was admired by all around him who watched him play with smiles on their faces

We are all born with unique talents and gifts and these skills usually start to manifest at a tender age.

This little Nigerian boy unarguably has what it takes to take over the music world with the modern drum set.

Little boy plays drums like a pro Photo Credit: @fact

Source: Instagram

A video showed him playing the drum set like a pro with poise and expertise. He made music through his drumming as all who listened knew it wasn't just random noises but beautiful sounds put together by a drummer.

He was able to play on the beat, render a solo and still returned to the beat without missing a tune.

The talented kid was surrounded by other instrumentalists on different instruments who stopped playing to watch the young man display pure talent and creativity.

The room was filled with whispers of admiration from all that watched him in action. It is always a wonder to see kids at such a tender age displaying such raw and incredible talent.

Social media reactions

@banter_of_bazza said:

"It's always so freaky seeing kids his age being so good at something, and then there's me struggling to put the cover on my mattress."

@joshrandolph wrote:

"I love the emotion the bass player has. Could be wrong, but it looks like he's whipping tears away watching the little guy go in. Wonder if it's his dad?"

@skyenlightened said:

"The way he looked around you know he got that overwhelming feeling of "dang I just did that" pride."

@mpoyister27 wrote:

"Let him cook."

@g_brandon_best said:

"This kid is going places."

@jcb305 commented:

"The way it ripped the solo and then brought it back to the beat was elite. Shorty been here before 100."

@far.2.gone commented:

"Guy in the back in disbelief look like he boutta leave."

@ladyboomboxx wrote:

"Bro on the bass got emotional! I don't blame him ! I'm over here sniffing myself."

@deeps_chills wrote:

"I want to follow this kids music. Does anyone know their insta account?"

@1976babi commented:

"Quest love got a son he not claiming."

@topfloormacc wrote:

"Y'all never tag or give credit for us to go show love to them ourselves. Tag him."

Watch the video below:

3-year-old boy shows off drumming skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Motirolaoluwa Emmanuel is a three-year-old drummer who has received accolades over his love and passion for music. During an exciting interview with Legit TV, the little boy opened up on how and where he learnt to become a drummer.

He said he presently drums in school and in church as well. Church members love seeing him drum because his amazing talent inspires them. Rotimi said as a baby, his son used to feel excited and remain calm whenever a music is being played close to him. As early as five months, his love for music began to grow more and the little baby began to practice drumming.

Mr Rotimi Emmanuel further disclosed that he is not the type of father who would hide his son's talent, so he decided to allow him exercise his rare gift by playing drums in churches and in school all by himself.

