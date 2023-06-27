A TikTok video of a clever barber who managed to distract a young boy while cutting his hair has become very popular online

One of the latest sensations on TikTok is a video that showed how a skilled barber managed to keep a young boy entertained and happy while cutting his hair.

The video captured the heartwarming interaction between the barber and the child, who seemed to enjoy the playful attention he received from the man.

The boy seated calmly as the barber playfully cuts his hair.

Creative barber's trick worked

The barber used various toys and tricks to distract the boy from the scissors and the clippers, making him laugh and smile as he gently cut his hair.

The footage ends with a satisfying reveal of the boy’s new hairstyle, which looks neat and stylish.

The video demonstrated the barber’s talent and patience, as well as his ability to connect with his young customers.

Many social media users who saw the video were impressed by the barber's ingenuity and wondered how he did it.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@KrezyRaphael reacted:

"Best barber ever."

@AbllashGamage said:

"He knows way to handle the coustomers."

@XLgirlZ wrote:

"This is by far the cutest... the way he treats kics before a haircut.... keep up the good work."

@NanaDsk commented:

"He super master for babyee."

@Dramadoll also commented:

"I live in a country where you have to buy 20 eggs and ten yogurt before the kid accept."

@khallloulaah:

"Professionnalism...when you are connected with what you create, I love this."

@Ivlsargueta548:

"It's the moms sweet smile at the Back for me."

