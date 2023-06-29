A beautiful mother has expressed her joy on social media after giving birth to healthy twin babies

In a video trending on the popular app, TikTok, the happy woman rocked high-heeled shoes and danced with the babies

Social media users have reacted in their numbers with many wishing to also have twin babies when the time comes

A doting mother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself dancing with her twin babies.

The woman, identified as @prudencia3030 on the TikTok app was spotted holding her two babies as she danced to cool music.

Excited mother dances with her twin babies Photo credit: @prudencia3030/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She rocked red high-heeled shoes and smiled all through the duration of the video. Netizens were in awe.

Reactions as mum dances with her twin babies

The heartwarming video has since garnered thousands of views and likes with many people congratulating the mother on the birth of her adorable twins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens took to the comments section in their numbers to express their joy and comment on the mother's dancing skills.

@anelkamotondo said:

“Congratulation to you, thanks to God.”

@user6978029631967 said:

“Thank you Lord.”

@Atong Atem Dekuek said:

“Blessings. Congratulations to you.”

@Samson Jboy reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@user6070567530398 reacted:

“Amen oooooooooh.”

@cathianabelgarde reacted:

“One love.”

@user5071530307257 reacted:

“Wowwwwww.”

@danielleabatsong commented:

“I need twins.”

@user691803753403 reacted:

“God's gift indeed! Congratulations!”

@maduconstanceakun said:

“Congratulations.”

@beatybee said:

“Congratulations, cute twins babies.”

@Don Jey commented:

“Congrats to you.”

@user1720137175528 said:

“Congratulation my sister.”

@OSAS IROGBETIN HAIR said:

“Congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Woman delivers twin babies at 53

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman from New York has achieved the rare feat of becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 53, after undergoing 25 years of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments. Linda Smith, a retired teacher, had always dreamed of having a child with her husband, Robert, but they faced many challenges and disappointments.

They tried various fertility treatments, including IVF, but none worked. Smith said she never gave up hope and kept trying IVF with her eggs, even though the success rates were very low for her age. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the live birth rate per IVF cycle using the patient’s eggs is only 1.3% for women 44 and older. Smith said she spent over $100,000 on IVF treatments over the years. In 2023, Smith decided to try one last time with a new clinic that offered a unique technique called intracytoplasmic sp*erm injection (ICSI).

She also used donor eggs from a younger woman, which increased her chances of success. The CDC estimates that the live birth rate per IVF cycle using donor eggs is 49.4% for women aged 44 and older.

Source: Legit.ng