In a delightful video shared by @sodi_jay1, the online community was treated to a hilarious moment as he headed home from Lagos

Speaking in Yoruba, he informed his mother he was not coming home with any ram for the Ileya celebration

The young man humorously blamed the tough times in the country, and with a playful tone, he added that he'd share the meat she prepared at home

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In a side-splitting video shared by @sodi_jay1, the internet was treated to a funny encounter during a bus ride from Lagos to his mother's house for the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Speaking in Yoruba, he cheerfully informed his mother that he was on his way home.

Man informs mum he is coming home with nothing for Ileya. Photo Source: TikTok/@sodi_jay1

Source: TikTok

With a mischievous tone, he told her that he was not bringing a ram along, playfully blaming the challenging economic situation in the country. Don't be annoyed, he pleaded.

He even added:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"It's the meat you kill at home that we will eat together!"

The hilarious announcement left the passengers in stitches, filling the bus with laughter.

@sodi_jay1's lightheartedness and wit provided a momentary escape from the daily grind, spreading joy and mirth to everyone on the internet as the Muslims celebrate their festivity.

Funny video of man heading home for Eid al-Adha with nothing stirs reactions

Social media users reacted to the man's video, dropping hilarious comments.

@adebisigold12 commented:

"Ode ."

@morenike1667:

"@Olawoyin Muhideen Am stop shouting ."

@pjr088 commented:

"Omo…no be only you o...things are hard for this country."

@pjr088 said again:

"You go still go follow your mama shop the small meat wey she get for house...you are a bad people.."

@biggie_978 observed:

"Who else hear werey nhi e?"

@lady_may555 noted:

" What if they don't kill meat at home?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerian religious teacher speaks on significance of Eid-el-Kabir in Islam

Legit.ng reported that Ustadh AbdulGaniy Alim asked Muslims to emulate Prophet Ibrahim by imbibing his ideals of sacrifice.

Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, known as 'the Feast of Sacrifice', in most countries on Wednesday, June 28.

According to Ustadh Alim, the day is meant to make the needy happy and unite the Muslim community.

Source: Legit.ng