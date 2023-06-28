A video showing what is said to be a congregation of blind worshipers in a church has gone viral and got 1.2 million views

It was explained in the video that all the instrumentalists in the church are also blind, but they know how to play very well

Mixed reactions have followed the video, as some are finding it hard to believe that everyone in a church could be blind

A TikTok video shows a peculiar church where every member of the congregation is blind.

The video posted by @bethesdahomeng shows the congregation singing and worshipping God in joy.

A particular woman explained precisely what goes on in the church, telling people that even the instrumentalists are blind.

Video shows Nigerian church where everyone is blind

She said the drummer, the keyboardist, the lead guitarist, and all supporting instrumentalists are all blind.

Also, the singers and dancers, including children in the church, are also blind people.

She adds that even the entire congregation are blind, but she insists that the church is a place where joy abounds.

The lady invited people to worship with them as the church is filled with the spirit of God. The church is run by Bethesda Home for the Blind, an NGO that caters for blind people.

A Google search indicates that the home for the blind is located in Idi Oro, Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Gigii said:

"Only if they can see how good they are. Thank you, Lord."

@sheila commented:

"This is lovely. But when everyone is blind how do the know their kids when going home?"

@Stephanie Victor830 reacted:

"A place of joy indeed."

@BlessedX100 said:

"I was waiting for her to say “I am also blind."

@Poshem commented:

"People that are blind be praising God more than us."

