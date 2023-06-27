A young woman who just welcomed her second set of twin babies has shared her joy on social media

In a trending video, the proud mother showed off her two sets of twin children and netizens reacted massively

While congratulating the mother of four, many Nigerians prayed for such a great blessing to be their lots

A Nigerian woman identified as @adaezeadaora1 on TikTok has given birth to her second set of twin babies.

Adaeze who is also a twin shared the news on social media alongside photos of her first set of twins, her new twins, and a picture of herself and her twin sister.

Nigerian mum flaunts her two sets of twins Photo credit: @adaezeadaora/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The news has generated a lot of excitement on social media with many netizens congratulating her and expressing their joy at the birth of the new twins.

Reactions as Nigerian mum welcomes second set of twins

Reacting to the post, some netizens tapped into Adaeze's kind of blessing as they wished her and her family all the best.

@Lucy Bella reacted:

“Wow congratulations.”

@Ugoamaka said:

“Congratulations dear.”

@princess said:

“Congratulations I claim it in Jesus name amen.”

@ijsexy commented:

“Congratulations I tap from ur blessing in Jesus name amen.”

@anthoniachidimaez said:

“Congratulations ma. I receive this blessing of twins in Jesus name Amen.”

@Success Kind reacted:

“Congratulations, I claim it.”

@Ella said:

“Congratulations I claim your blessings in Jesus might name Amen.”

@rutbeauty said:

“Congratulations. may the blessings of God rest up on you and your family in Jesus name amen.”

@jennybeauty commented:

“Congratulations dear, I tap from your grace.”

@peaceoluchi819 reacted:

“Congratulations dear i claim it in Jesus name amen.”

@Joy Okwuchukwu Jibulu said:

“Congratulations dear, I tap from your double blessings in Jesus name AMEN.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman excited as she welcomes twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother rejoiced as she finally gave birth to her twin babies. She placed the newborns on the bed in their cute clothes.

Seconds into the TikTok clip, she (@1abiagoddess) was seen on the bed as she attended to the twins in turns. The new mother appreciated God for having twins. People took to her comment section to congratulate her on the safe delivery.

A look at her TikTok page brought up videos that document her pregnancy journey. In one of the clips, she danced with her very protruding belly. Many people also wished to have a set of twins.

Source: Legit.ng