A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with joy as her sons pulled a lovely reunion surprise on her

The twin boys decided to visit their young-looking mother three years after she returned to Nigeria

A heartwarming video showing her sweet reaction on seeing her sons has caused an uproar on the net

A woman burt into tears as her twin sons returned to Nigeria to see her three years after she left them abroad.

One of her sons recorded the moment they made the surprise visit to Nigeria and shared the clip on TikTok.

In the clip, the woman screamed and went brserk as soon as the young men made their way into the living room.

She was so excited and hugged them tightly one after the other. The young-looking woman then burst into tears.

Her sister and other kids watched with love as her sons comforted her. Netizens marvelled at how young she looks.

Social media reactions

Saphy said:

"She looks 23."

L’Entrepreneuse d’Afrique said:

"Your mum looks like your sister, I’m sorry she is beautifully young."

Ray E said:

"Hopefully this can be me soon haven’t seen ma mom in 4years now."

Your Crush said:

"Hey bro your mom looks 22 mehn she be looking forever young."

casey35 said:

"Who is mum, my friend get outta here You mean sister ❤ This woman is beautiful looks so young."

BurningSprarSMT said:

"Why am I tearing no way I’m gonna experience this in my entire life not anymore I wish you guys all the best, May God guide & protect the whole Fam."

Ijeoma said:

"Wait, so if there’s two of you + not3s, that means you’re mum gave birth to all 3 of you?! She looks so gorgeous."

