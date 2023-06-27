An emerging video of a young boy displaying his dance skills inside a shrine has generated reactions on social media

The shirtless boy backed the shrine as he danced happily to a beat made from the viral slang 'On Colos'

Many Nigerians joked about the boy trying to entertain the gods, while others marvelled at his bravery

A Nigerian boy has gone viral over a dance video he made inside an undisclosed shrine.

While a nice beat, made from the viral slang 'On Colos', played in the background, the young lad backed the shrine as he got set to dance.

The lad showed off some dance moves. Photo Credit: @money_mining3

Quickly, the shirtless barefooted dancer broke into legwork as he danced happily. The 11-second video ended with him adding a hand movement to his legwork.

His dance showcase elicited mixed reactions, with many netizens finding it hilarious. Some joked that he was entertaining the gods, while others thought he was bold.

The TikTok video has garnered over 112k views at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the shrine dance video

success said:

"You sure say this shrine thing fit workout again you don find new talent."

~_DCASH said:

"Gods wey all of us Dey manage e reach your turn you wan teach them TikTok."

Oliver _Smurk said:

"Before papa go come rest in peace to all the chicken wey day the shrine."

Private life.com said:

"See person way I say make he tie my client for me."

Celebrity WizKid Emmy said:

"Baba say make you wait say he wan bring tool for you na you start TikTok video Abi."

alexpaul7300 said:

"But wait oo, Wetin umbrella and bag Dey find for shrine,, abi the gods Dey go JEHOVAH WITNESS."

emmagold64 said:

"Them done leave shrine for apprentice."

Fela_Kuti said:

"Make una no mind my jnr brother, na my papa leave shrine for am e neva even reach 4 days wen he travel, dis boy no dy hear word."

Source: Legit.ng