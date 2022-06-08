A mind-blowing video of a young Nigerian man showing off his incredible dancing skills has gone viral on social media

In the video shared online, the young man was seen dancing in a ghetto-like environment with a school bag at his back

The video has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on social media who claimed that he dances better than Pocolee

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a Nigerian man showed off his epic dancing skills.

In the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the man was spotted dancing and moving his legs so fast like a machine.

The dance seemed like a new style of legwork as he was seen at a point, bending his knees down and moving his hands swiftly.

Man wows Nigerians with incredible dance talent Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

People react

Reacting to the video, some people claimed that he dances better than popular dancer, Pocolee.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ahmad Gallant said:

"Omo this guy dey dance oooo. Pocolee don get serious competitor."

George Odenige wrote:

"Pocolee no do reach like this oooo. See dance na. I never even learn legwork finish and another one dey come out."

Smith Aitufe added:

"He's a fire dancer but abeg wetin be the name of this particular dance abeg?"

Adamma Bryan said:

"Nawa oooo. Dance styles no dey finish. Make una allow me learn the ones wey don come out first abeg."

Colonelrich noted:

"I don tire for these people o. Which kind dance be this one now? Make una dey Carry me along I never even learn simple waist dance."

Cute wife with stunning dance talent shakes waist for hubby, their kids interrupt moment, video causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two kids have been seen in a viral video interrupting their parents when they attempted to have a moment together.

In the video, the wife was dancing nicely for her husband who was sitting on a chair and trying to take in the beautiful sight.

The wife stopped whatever dance moves she was mustering and abruptly joined the kids in jumping up and down. The nice video was shared on Facebook by Akosua Vee Esi Acquah in Tell It All group.

Source: Legit.ng