A TikTok video shows a young girl performing a love song in public and people gathered to watch her performance

In the video, the girl stood in the midst of the crowd and rendered the song in which she apologised to a certain lover

As the girl continued to sing, the audience could not help but laugh out loud because the lyrics of the song were funny

A young girl went viral on TikTok after she sang a love song in a public place.

In the video, which was posted by @adrinamfrika4, the girl performed before an audience that could not control their laughter.

The girl sang and apologised to a certain lover. Photo credit: TikTok/@adrinamfrika4.

Source: TikTok

It was like the girl is a student as she wore a dress that looked like a school uniform while performing the song.

Girl sings funny song in viral TikTok video

In the song, the girl apologises to a certain ex-lover, who she said she broke his heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said in the song that she did not know that the man in question loved her so much.

Her confidence and the funny way she delivered the song made many in the audience burst out with laughter.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of funny song

The video immediately went viral and attracted more than 1.8 million views. Also, more than 11k people have commented on the video.

@Diana Dina said:

"The audience knows the babe."

@perrychuks reacted:

"She don finally apologize to me, ok babe I forgive you."

@RC said:

"I think the guy in blue at the back doesn’t want to accept the apology."

@Miss mord said:

"All she needs now is a beat and a producer."

@Priscy said:

"This stage is everything. I didn't know you loved me so deeply. The instrumentalist is giving."

@Yar Marou commented:

"Sending this to my husband the next time we fight."

Secondary school student celebrates her graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a secondary school student signed out in grand style after finishing her final examinations.

The student wore a white shirt like a university graduate, and people signed on it to congratulate her.

She said in the video that she was sad because her mother was not around to witness her graduation.

Source: Legit.ng