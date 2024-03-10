A Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video of her mother dancing and having a good time with her grandmother

She shared the video appreciating the two women ahead of Mothering Sunday, and the clip went viral

Many social media users who saw the video said they also would like to live long and see their children's children

Ahead of Mothering Sunday, a Nigerian lady shared a video of her mother having a good time with her grandmother.

In a short clip she shared on TikTok, the lady, @blessing_gold1, eulogised her mother and her grandmother.

The two women danced happily ahead of Mothering Sunday.

Source: TikTok

The two women danced with joy and happiness in an open compound. Their interesting dance steps impressed many TikTok users.

Many TikTokers who saw the video said they wish that their mothers would live long and enjoy the fruit of their labour.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off her mum and grandmother

@Loveline101 said:

"God I tap into this grace of old age with my mum too."

@Valentine said:

"All mother will live to eat the fruit of their labour."

@Nazá said:

"Mummy, dad and grandmum, may you all prayers continue to guide me as I walk through this earth."

@rolandbabe said:

"Some people have luck on earth. But mine is the reverse. No grandma. No mother for 27years now."

@kellykelvin886 said:

"Grandma, may the almighty God continue to strengthen you in Jesus mighty name, amen!"

@Amicable 001 said:

"I lost my mom 10th march, the day I will never forget in my life."

@Chi m amaka said:

"Both my mother and grandmother are nowhere on this planet earth."

@nwanekezihappines said:

"I wish I had a mother like you. It's well, happy mother's day to your lovely mother and grandma."

