A young Nigerian man invested in his life and became a landlord as he built a well-furnished house

Showing off the house on TikTok, many were amazed by the building's interior decor and the brand-new chairs

The man could be seen setting up as boxes of electronic appliances were brought into the home

A young Nigerian millionaire built a portable house for himself after he made it in life. The man shared a video showing the building on TikTok.

With it all painted, he (@user4947622742412) spent heavily buying the best home appliances. A part of the house had a nice media wall with a chandelier.

People congratulated him for achieving a great thing. Photo source: @user4947622742412

Beautiful chairs, new home appliances

All his chairs were imported and covered in nylons. The millionaire said he would have a housewarming on Sunday, June 25.

Many people thronged his video's comment section with messages of congratulations.

In another clip, he had boxes of home appliances at his doorstep.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

princepabloak said:

"Congrat boss GOD will provide for you so you can buy the next land close to you so you expand it."

chinwen24 said:

"Congratulations to my world am happy for you God is in did."

Happy ness said:

"Congratulations boss. The engineer suppose do the gate to the right cos of your car but all good."

Sekura Vevo said:

"Proper congrats."

I am phantom said:

"Wait ooo you mean its no close gate of a something? Congratulations."

Edo Garçon said:

"More wins king ️God go do more amen."

xuccessful believer said:

"U try e nor easy congrats big masion is coming bro."

HayKay said:

"Congrats Gee but Bike would have been easier."

RightMan said:

"Nice project, I wish you have enough land, more wins."

Anabueze Sally Valen Sally val said:

"Congratulations to you I tap your blessings oo."

saintkizz0 said:

"Congrats bro. beautiful house you have there."

Tomato said:

"Congratulations bro , but space no dey the compound again."

Beautiful structure with flat roof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man showed people the house he built for himself at a young age as he shared the phases involved in the building process.

At the beginning of the video, the house was the foundation level. He monitored the site work till it was taken to the lintel level.

Man builds small house

In other news, another young Nigerian man (@2black_01) who works as a bricklayer showed people how he built a very modest house for himself and completed it on time.

In a video that stirred massive reactions on TikTok, it was seen that the man put in so much effort. Many were amazed when they saw how much work he invested into the project.

