Ifeoma Amuche, a Nigerian student, has made her country proud by graduating as the best student in her class at SouthWest University in China.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chinese Language and Literature, and was chosen as the representative of international students at the graduation ceremony.

Making dreams reality

Ifeoma, who hails from Anambra State, was a former student of Federal Polytechnic Oko.

She developed a passion for Chinese culture and language, and decided to pursue her dream of studying in China.

She enrolled at South West University in 2019, and quickly adapted to the new environment and academic challenges.

Cultural participation

She excelled in her studies, and participated in various cultural and social activities.

She won several awards and honors, such as the first prize in the 2022 Chinese Poems Competition, the Outstanding International Student Scholarship, and the Excellent Student Leader Award.

She also volunteered as a teacher and mentor for other international students.

Ifeoma said that she was grateful for the opportunity to study in China, and that she learned a lot from the experience.

She expressed her appreciation to her teachers, classmates, friends, and family for their support and encouragement.

She also thanked the Chinese government and people for their hospitality and friendship.

She said that she hoped to use her knowledge and skills to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between China and Africa, especially Nigeria.

Ifeoma’s story is an inspiration for many young Nigerians who aspire to achieve their dreams through hard work and dedication.

She has shown that with passion, perseverance, and positivity, anything is possible.

