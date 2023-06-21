A beautiful Nigerian teacher has shared an emotional video of her last day with her children in school

In the video shared on TikTok, the teacher gathered the children together and danced excitedly with them

Netizens reacted massively to the video, with many applauding the teacher for her positive attitude

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady identified as @chiibabyy_ on TikTok has melted hearts online with an emotional video.

The video captured the happy teacher dancing with her pupils on her last day as a teacher in the school.

Corps member dances with her pupils on her last day in school Photo credit: @chiibabyy_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the corps member posted to the school as her primary place of assignment (PPA) was seen dancing with the pupils and having a great time with them.

She captioned the video, "I will miss them", expressing her sadness over leaving the pupils.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions as teacher shares her last day with pupils in school

The video has gone viral on social media, with many netizens praising @chiibabyy_ for her good work and dedication to her pupils.

She was highly commended for being a role model and creating a fun and engaging learning environment.

@Favie said:

“Thank you for lighting up their life, thank you for making an impact and touching lives. God will bless you Ruby, I love you.”

@vivacious202 reacted:

“This reminds me of that day my teacher was leaving, she sang for us and played with us the whole day not knowing we won't see her again.”

@sasy2269 commented:

“I am tearing up here! thank you for the hope, laughter and meaning you have brought to the lives of these children! Happiness is yours always Amen!”

@faisalcanada612 said:

“They will surely miss u too. A bright future awaits you ahead for the kindness you've shown to these kids.”

@Lamijane said:

“You really did a good job. God bless you abundantly.”

@sexylee88 reacted:

“Ruby please don't stay too far from them because you are already part of them, God bless you for all you do for them.”

@Jesse Amalu said:

“Pretty sure they'll miss you more. Thank you for lighting up their lives with your beautiful fire.”

@Jessechukwu reacted:

“Please oh do make sure you visit dem always or even start teaching there.”

Watch the video below:

Teacher dances with her students on assembly ground

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a teacher was hailed online after dancing with her students on the assembly ground. In a video shared via TikTok, the beautiful female teacher showed off her dance moves alongside her students.

The students smiled sweetly as they danced, attracting positive comments from netizens who came across the clip. While some lauded the teacher for her amazing gesture, others were more interested in knowing the name and location of the school.

@judith_njn_za said:

"I think our teachers were boring back in the 90s when we were at high school. This new generation of teachers are fun to watch on TikTok."

Source: Legit.ng