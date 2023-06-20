A young Nigerian man has made a video of the firewood stove he made with iron which cooks food faster

Placing the stove in his backyard, with water boiling on it, the man stirred reactions when he called the creation technology

Many people in his comment section worried that a bigger pot could easily fall off the stove because of its small size

A Nigerian man has showcased a steel stove he fabricated which uses firewood as fuel. He demonstrated how it can be used.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the man loaded the stove with small pieces of firewood to keep the fire burning.

Many people wanted to know if it could carry bigger pots. Photo source: @mix.steel

Firewood stove with stand

He (@mix.steel) said that water on the stove can be boiled in under five minutes. He said in 30 minutes, it can cook any meal.

Many people who heard him call the stove a new technology disagreed with the description.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lydia Lindo Mariam said:

"Bro hear wetin u dey talk for month ,shey nah technology b dis?"

omodano said:

"Sapa, nice one."

OpticianMary said:

"This is nice but not wide enough….. make my sapa soup no go pour for ground."

Son of Grace asked:

"How do you light it up and quench it."

user4938249905739 said:

"Before the fire comes up, you will see shege."

Mac Alpha asked:

"What's technology about this?"

Kenneth asked:

"Them no de play ball for una compound?"

KITCHEN CO NG said:

"You need to make a wider base so that the pot and stay comfortably and not pour soup away."

nnamdiemeks said:

"If U add fan to it, it burns faster, nice work bro."

Horeoluwa said:

"Make Breeze pour soup for ground."

ADUNNI said:

"Small breeze like this, fowl yansh go open in this Sapa regime. Thanks for the technology, we no do."

HENNIX111 said:

"Make I see how you go use this method prepare swallow like amala."

