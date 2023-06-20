A TikTok video of a little girl who couldn’t walk flipping a bottle expertly has gone viral on TikTok

In the footage, the baby was perched on a high table and flipped the tall bottle twice without a hitch

Many people who watched the video were amazed including a woman sitting behind the little girl

A captivating TikTok video of a little girl who lacked the ability to walk due to the tenderness of age, flipping a bottle with remarkable skill has captured the attention of thousands of viewers online.

In the astonishing footage, the tiny child was sitting on a high table and flipped the slender bottle twice in a row without making any mistake or dropping it.

Little baby shows amazing flipping talent. Photo credit: @jennylove150 Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

People impressed

Many people who saw the video were stunned and impressed by the girl’s talent including a woman sitting behind the little girl who looked on with awe and admiration.

Many social media users who watched the video were thrilled with the little baby's skill and talent as well as appreciated her.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the videos here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@iamLilAlee reacted:

"Was waiting for the third time."

@Danielycee said:

"She doubled it so that you won't think the first is mistake."

@User1633484672311 wrote:

"Who else is seeing alady on phone while charging..wait the results."

@Hebdn commented:

"That is shocking I never thought I would-year-old could do that."

@Alina4748844 also commented:

"What was tht girl doing with her hand."

@josephkaliati:

"That baby for president."

Source: Legit.ng