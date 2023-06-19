A hilarious video of a guy in a spiderman costume driving on the road has gone viral on TikTok

The spiderman encountered a police on the road who was surprised to see him on it

The guy eagerly got out of his car and the policeman had a bit of a laugh with him before he got back in his car and carried on his journey

A hilarious video of a man dressed up as spiderman cruising on the road in his car has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The guy in the white and black spiderman outfit ran into a policeman on the road who was utterly astonished to see him on it.

The man played with the policeman before he left. Photo credit: @neighbourhoodspideeman Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man jumps out his car

The man couldn’t contain his excitement and jumped out of his car to greet the policeman, who played along with him and cracked some jokes before he let him get back in his car and continue his merry journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users who saw the video found it really hilarious and commended the camaraderie between him and the police.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 100,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Blxckboy reacted:

"All of us don mad low key."

@Ohamdike said:

"The police man has no choice than to be nice, Spider-Man no get pocket so no money to give am."

@Edo_Finest wrote:

"If nah this style u take dey pass checkpoints, thank you for the update."

@user474848488484:

"I be ashawo."

@user868586968:

"Swetin be this! Pls don't disvirgun my comment."

@Kasybaby:

"Spiderman hit the police man.... see more."

@PololoCZGGGLOG:

"D police man dey think wetin he go arrest u for now."

Nigerian man 'Arrests' his masquerade for trying to run with money they made together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has 'arrested' a masquerade and refused to allow it go as he disclosed he was the owner.

In a video posted on TikTok by @innocentukeje103, the man said he was the one who guided the masquerade around the street.

He was furious in the video as he asked the masquerade for the money they made. The man said as the actual owner of the masquerade, he had to benefit from the money made. The man said he bought the costume.

Source: Legit.ng