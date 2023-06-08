A Hollywood jewellry store, Roseark, who claims they loaned out some of their pieces to Nicki Minaj, has slammed her with a lawsuit

According to the store, the singer's stylist Brett Alan Nelson signed a contract with them mandating him to return the bling within a week and pay for any damages the jewellery might incur under his watch

Roseark claimed Brett didn't return the pieces at the agreed time, and when he eventually did, there was damage totalling up to N12m with interest

Nicki Minaj's attorney Jordan Siev has promised to defend the lawsuit from Roseark, a Hollywood jeweller vigorously.

This comes after the singer's stylist Brett Alan Nelson reportedly signed a contract with them, allowing her to use some of their pieces for appearance.

Nicki Minaj sued over damaged jewellery Photo credit: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

According to Roseark, Brett was fully aware of the return time of the contract as well as the responsibility of paying for damages incurred before return.

The jewellery store claimed not only were the pieces returned late, but there was noticeable damage to a set of earrings and a leaf ring Nicki Minaj used.

According to TMZ, a source said:

"Everything was returned on time as promised and it was only after items were in the jeweler's possession for some time that the store complained about a missing stone."

The jewelry store also said it sent invoices to Brett for the damage, which it says totals $26,239.50 (N12m) plus interest. The folks at Roseark claim they haven't gotten paid, despite their repeated attempts to collect.

