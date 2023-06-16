A female student was embarrassed when she got to school and discovered that her trouser was torn at the back

The lady was already in the lecture hall before making the shocking discovery and she became uncomfortable

Before she left the lecture halls, she borrowed a piece of wrapper and tied it around her waist to hide the torn trouser

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

When she got to school, a female student discovered that the trouser she was putting on got torn at the back.

In a short vlog she posted on TiKTok, a lady named Tare said the moment was embarrassing and discomforting.

The lady used a wrapper to cover the torn area. Photo credit: TikTok/@tare_bby.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"The most embarrassing thing happened to me today. Aphrodite trouser will disgrace you."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When she made the shocking discovery, she quickly sat in the class and did not stand up through the lecture period.

Tare uses wrapper to cover her torn trouser

Even when the lecture ended, Tare refused to stand up and leave the hall like her fellow students.

She ended up borrowing a piece of clothing which she used to cover the torn area before leaving the hall. Tare described the day as chaotic.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady discovers her trouser was torn

Many people who saw the video on TikTok immediately took to the comment section to air their views. Some confirmed that what happened to Tare also happened to them in the past.

@Amanda _onyinye said:

"That trouser tears at the wrong places at the wrongest time. Mine tore at the airport thank goodness it was a night class."

@BlvckCoCo said:

"That was how my aphrodite disgraced me on my first date. My date had to pull his suit for me."

@Kayode Bunmi Caroline said:

"The same thing happened to me also. My aphrodite tore while in class but thank goodness I wore a three-quarter top that day."

Lady goes back to school to take a carryover exam

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady went to school to write her carryover exam seven years after graduation.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she was initially scared to go and take the exam.

The video showed when she finally summoned the courage and went to UNIZIK, where she sat for the paper.

Source: Legit.ng