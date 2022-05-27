A young beautiful lady has shown how she held onto love for years and it finally led to marriage

The clip she shared captures how the young couple grew together into the husband and wife they are now

Many people who reacted to their video said their love story is hard to come by in today's relationships

A young lady with the TikTok handle @king_bee_b has in a clip shown how her love story started many years ago.

In the caption of the video, she revealed that the journey began in 2014 when they started dating. The clip has a collage of the young couple's photos documenting how it all began.

Many people were wowed by the couple's journey. Photo source: TikTok/@king_bee_b

They grew together in love

At the beginning of the clip, the two lovers looked so young. A couple of photos after, they transformed into grown-ups.

A section of the video captured the moment they had their traditional marriage ceremony photoshoot.

Many people were wowed by their journey together, wondering about the challenges both of them would have faced.

Watch the video below:

Madison_Blaq said:

"The husband just keep getting younger and younger."

munasawa00237 said:

"Growing together, you are not getting married to your wife but also your best friend. Your Day1."

Barbara Oteng Manu said:

"very beautiful, Nice couples, Forever and Ever Amen."

itz_klassichajia said:

"Wow, this one d best transformation so far."

NwamiiAlayi2022 said:

"Girlfriend wey calm down go enjoy oo."

VEEE said:

"Wow the best I have seen so far, it must not have been easy o."

KHEN_NEDYY said:

"Omo where una dey see this kin love oo. i Don find am tire."

user7423398976879 said:

"To us who cant do this challenge coz the the partners changed."

